House of the week: 263 Dawlish Avenue

There's a reason why Lawrence Park has some of the most expensive real estate in Toronto. While the lot sizes don't compare to the sprawling estates of the Bridle Path, some streets feature large properties that attract architecturally significant houses - such is the case with 263 Dawlish Avenue.

This modern brick home is located on a 70 x 172 foot lot, which grants it a gorgeous, private backyard, complete with a basketball court. A new buyer could probably reconfigure the court area, but there's no rush to change the layout, as the existing yard is already such a nice space.

The interior is no slouch either. From the intriguing nook for the bed in the master bedroom to the apartment-sized walk-in closet and the pimped out basement bar, this house drips with luxury and tasteful design. It's difficult to pick out the nicest feature because there are so damn many to choose from.

Specs

Address: 263 Dawlish Ave.

Price: $7,800,000

Lot Size: 70 x 172 feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 8

Parking: 9

Walk Score: 28

Transit Score: 58

Listing agent: Jovana MacDonald

Listing ID: C3688717

Noteworthy Features

11 foot ceilings

Large lot

Garden balcony off of master bedroom

Basketball court

Heated garage

Luxury finishes throughout

Good For

A big, rich family. This home has been designed to be beautiful, but also functional. There's plenty of space here for adults to entertain and kids to play (case in point: the elaborate fort that's right beside the slick basement bar).

Move On If

You don't love the idea of having to drive everywhere you go. This house has a terrible Walk Score and the Transit Score isn't a whole lot better. There will be lots of car trips for residents here, even if it's just to the corner store. Fortunately, there are nine parking spaces.