Developer sets date for demolition of Honest Ed's

With Honest Ed's officially a thing of the past, the eulogies have given way to news about the future of Mirvish Village and the sprawling site at Bathurst and Bloor previously occupied by the outlandish discount retailer that first opened near Markham St. in 1948.

In addition to revealing that it had earmarked additional historical buildings for preservation as part of updated plans for the site, developer Westbank has also given the first indication of the timeline for the demolition of Honest Ed's itself.

The project's head architect Gregory Henriquez told the CBC that if all goes according to plan, the demolition process will begin in June. While it's been a Toronto icon since its installation in 1984, the dazzling sign will not be preserved as part of this process.

Being composed of thousands upon thousands of incandescent light bulbs, Henriquez told Matt Galloway that it's just not environmentally sustainable.

If you somehow haven't managed to take a photo of the sign yet, it's time to get cracking. For a last look inside the building, there's also a huge farewell party planned next month.