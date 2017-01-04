City
ttc bus

Delayed streetcar deliveries cause cuts to bus service in Toronto

After you rode the TTC for free on New Year's Eve, you inevitably started shelling out a little bit more to ride our city's buses, subways and streetcars, considering fares went up on January 1. But that's not where your TTC-related woes end. 

According to the TTC's service improvements and changes page, there will be service reductions on a slew of bus routes starting on January 9. The TTC says it's making these changes "to improve the reliability and availability of the bus fleet across the TTC."

Part of the reason for this is the delayed deliveries of our new streetcars. Noted transit commentator Steve Munro puts it this way:

"This is partly due to the slow delivery of new streetcars and to the operation of buses on many streetcar routes either to make up for missing fleet, or to cover for construction projects, but also because of additional demands for spare buses for maintenance," he writes.

Lots of buses have been pushed into service, for instance, to handle the removal of streetcars from the 501 streetcar route west of Roncesvalles due to reconstruction of the Humber Bridge. This puts a strain on a fleet that's already covering for streetcars on other routes. 

Here are all the bus routes getting a service reduction during morning peak hours next week:

  • 6 Bay
  • 14 Glencairn
  • 16 McCowan
  • 32 Eglinton West
  • 38 Highland Creek
  • 46 Martin Grove
  • 51 Leslie
  • 54 Lawrence East
  • 85 Sheppard East
  • 91 Woodbine
  • 102 Markham Rd
  • 112 West Mall
  • 118 Thistle Down
  • 123 Shorncliffe
  • 129 McCowan North
  • 190 Scarborough Centre Rocket

See the TTC website for more details on each route.

Lead photo by

Zirocket

