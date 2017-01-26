Condo of the week: 55 Scollard Street

Living in a condo contained in a luxury hotel has its pros and cons. The amenities are generally incredible, but there's also a lot more action than what you'll find at the average residential building. Then there's the Four Seasons, where the idea is to create the best of both worlds.

With two towers on Scollard Street in Yorkville, potential residents can decide whether they want to live in the same building as hotel guests or in an adjacent building that houses only private residences.

This unit is located in the latter and thus ideal for folks who enjoy some peace and quiet, but also sprawling skyline views and spa facilities.

$1.7 million will buy you a two bedroom unit on the 20th floor that's absolutely brimming with light. It's not an enormous space, but decked out in white, it feels like there's plenty of room maneuver, particularly given the generous balcony.

Specs

Address: 2005- 55 Scollard St.

Price: $1,695,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 (underground)

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 96

Maintenance Fees: $1692.03

Listing agent: Julia Knowlton, Chestnut Parl

Listing ID: C3689006

Noteworthy Features

High end appliances and chef's kitchen

5 piece en suite

Pool, Whirlpool, Sauna, Gym, Yoga Studio

Good For

Someone who loves the idea of luxury hotel amenities and is willing to pay for them in the form of high maintenance fees. Given the central location and on-site features, this would also be a great pad for someone with little interest in driving a car.

Move On If

The allure of Yorkville is lost on you. Living at the Four Seasons is all about cachet, and if you don't plan of cultivating that, your money will go further elsewhere.