Condo of the week: 155 Cumberland Street

If you spend $7 million on a condo, you expect a level of luxury in Toronto that's almost unparalleled. After all, houses in the same price range are eye-poppingly nice and offer a hell of a lot more space. This unit at 155 Cumberland St. is a good example of the type of amenities on offer for the 1% able to afford such palaces in the sky.

This is not the biggest condo you'll find in Toronto. Though it does boast three bedrooms, none of them are of the sprawling variety. That said, the main space looks enormous, particularly given the sweeping views of the skyline that you get to enjoy from much of the unit.

Of course the kitchen and en suite are gorgeous, and there's features like radiant floor heating, but it's possible the biggest highlight is the 600 square foot terrace. This is a private perch above the city perfect for summer parties and showing off your spoils (which is the whole point of a condo like this, right?).

Specs

Address: Unit 1201, 155 Cumberland St.

Price: $7,250,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 99

Maintenance Fees: $4,400

Listing agent: Jimmy Molloy

Listing ID: C3687268

Noteworthy Features

11 foot ceilings

Separate air supply

Soundproofing

Sub Zero wine fridge

Huge south-facing terrace

Good For

Drake. If the furnishings look a little conservative for the mega-star, bear in mind that his old Yorkville condo around the corner was actually pretty tame. Alternately, this a good pad for an art collector who will have plenty of space to show of a collection and to entertain on the terrace.

Move On If

You just don't like the idea of spend over $7 million on a condo. An investment like this will easily net you a Rosedale mansion, which would offer more space and arguably more cachet.