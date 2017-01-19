Big changes coming to Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square might be one of the most overwhelming places in the city thanks to the various billboards that surround it. And now, it might be getting even more digital signage.

At today's Executive Council meeting, city councillors will discuss a new sign program for Yonge-Dundas Square.

It could include seven new screens - the biggest, according to CBC News, would be 34 square metres. Unlike the other digital walls at Yonge-Dundas Square, these new ones would be city-owned.

As CBC reports, the city's contract with the company responsible for the signage at Yonge-Dundas Square is set to expire. It wants to sign a 10-year contract with Outfront Media, who'd pay for this project.

The new screens would help with outdoor programming, such as outdoor movie nights, and they could also show live sporting events.

Others would feature advertisements, but the city would get a cut of the revenue.