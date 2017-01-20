20 poisonous snakes removed from Toronto house

If snakes make you squeamish, you might want to turn back now. That's because the city of Toronto removed 20 "extremely dangerous and venomous" snakes and 18 dead snakes from a house in North York on Tuesday, January 3.

The city apparently got a tip from the Canada Border Service Agency that a bunch of snakes from Asia were making their way to an address in the North End of the City.

"The person in possession of the snakes has been charged with 20 counts of keeping prohibited animals, contrary to the Toronto Municipal Code, Chapter 349, Animals," reads a city of Toronto news release. Each offence has a maximum fine of $5,000.

In addition to a golf course and a Swiss Chalet, North York now also has venomous snakes. — MEME Nogueira (@ass_dad) January 5, 2017

The snakes are currently being held by Toronto Animal Services and they include cobras, rattlesnakes, vipers and puff adders - basically the type of creatures that probably still give you nightmares.