10 eerie photos of Toronto engulfed in fog today

It's a gloomy Tuesday in Toronto today. While it was already hard enough to get back to work after New Year's weekend, the fog that rolled in made it that much harder to get back into the swing of the work week.

It was so foggy that Environment Canada issued a special advisory for the city of Toronto, citing near-zero visibility conditions. As a result, both amateur and professional photogs decided to venture out to take some eerie and cool photos of the city's skyline.

Here's a roundup of photos of Toronto covered in fog today.

A photo posted by Patrick Butler (@phbutler) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

A photo posted by amanda (@fx991ms) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

A photo posted by Satbir (@satbier) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:39am PST

A photo posted by Dan Nanasi (@daninko) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:36am PST

A photo posted by Leemarc Lao (@leemarclao) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:19am PST

A photo posted by Elise Tastet (@elise.tastet) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

A photo posted by mico079 (@mico079) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:04am PST

A photo posted by Claire Petch (@petchykeen) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:18am PST

A photo posted by Fatma (@xphat) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:56am PST