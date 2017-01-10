10 eerie photos of Toronto engulfed in fog today
It's a gloomy Tuesday in Toronto today. While it was already hard enough to get back to work after New Year's weekend, the fog that rolled in made it that much harder to get back into the swing of the work week.
It was so foggy that Environment Canada issued a special advisory for the city of Toronto, citing near-zero visibility conditions. As a result, both amateur and professional photogs decided to venture out to take some eerie and cool photos of the city's skyline.
Here's a roundup of photos of Toronto covered in fog today.
Aaron Navarro
Join the conversation Load comments