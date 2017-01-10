City
toronto fog january 2017

10 eerie photos of Toronto engulfed in fog today

It's a gloomy Tuesday in Toronto today. While it was already hard enough to get back to work after New Year's weekend, the fog that rolled in made it that much harder to get back into the swing of the work week. 

It was so foggy that Environment Canada issued a special advisory for the city of Toronto, citing near-zero visibility conditions. As a result, both amateur and professional photogs decided to venture out to take some eerie and cool photos of the city's skyline.

Here's a roundup of photos of Toronto covered in fog today.

A photo posted by Patrick Butler (@phbutler) on

A photo posted by amanda (@fx991ms) on

A photo posted by Satbir (@satbier) on

A photo posted by Dan Nanasi (@daninko) on

A photo posted by Leemarc Lao (@leemarclao) on

A photo posted by Elise Tastet (@elise.tastet) on

A photo posted by mico079 (@mico079) on

A photo posted by Claire Petch (@petchykeen) on

A photo posted by Fatma (@xphat) on

A photo posted by Brian Motley (@madmanmotley) on

Lead photo by

Aaron Navarro

