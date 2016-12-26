Where to donate your unwanted Christmas gifts in Toronto

What should you do with your unwanted holiday gifts in Toronto? Instead of hiding them at the back of your closet, do something good and donate your perfectly good presents this year. Or, swap them for an item (or two) that you really, really want.

Here's where you can swap and donate your unwanted gifts in Toronto.

After Christmas, Bunz will probably be flooded with trades. But on December 28, the group's hosting a regifting event at the Social Capital Theatre where you can swap presents and see a comedy show all at the same time.

This Toronto-area company lets you trade in your giftcards for cash, but you can also choose to donate part of the cash value to non-profit organziations, including the Canadian Red Cross and the Covenant House.

This organization will pick up and refurbish your unused electronics. It'll then resell them at affordable prices in order to spread computer literacy around the city.

This City of Toronto guide should be your go-to resource if you're looking to donate anything. It features a map of all the organizations in the city that accept donations so you can choose one appropriate for you.

Donate gently used skates (including figure skates) and hockey equipment at StorageMart or Play It Again Sports. Skate to Grean will then arrange to have them donate to organizations in need to give all children a chance to learn to skate.

Swap your unwanted presents for Skittles at 277 Queen Street West. Gifts in good condition will go to the United Way Toronto and York Region.

Toronto's first library of things accepts donations of new or gently used tools, camping and sports equipment, board games, toys and house party supplies.

Most Toronto Public Library branches have Book Ends used book stores, which accept books in good condition that are less than five years old. The TPL also accepst CDs and DVDs.

The Toronto Tool Library has three locations and they all accept donations. Just make sure your tools are new or great condition.

While ReUseIt lists lots of place to donate clothes, it's always easy to drop off your unwanted garments at one of Value Village's many Toronto-area locations.