open closed christmas day toronto

What's open and closed Christmas Day in Toronto 2016

What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2016.

GENERAL

Closed
  • Government office and banks
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule

FOOD

Closed
  • Major chains and grocers like No Frills, Fresh Co., Loblaws, Metro, and Whole Foods will be closed with few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

DRINK

Closed
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

MALLS

Closed
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre
  • Vaughan Mills
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Promenade Mall
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Fairview Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Bayview Village
Open

ATTRACTIONS

Closed
  • The Art Gallery of Ontario
  • CN Tower
  • Ontario Science Centre
  • Hockey Hall of Fame
  • The Royal Ontario Museum
  • The Toronto Zoo

Open

Did I miss anything? Add it in the comments.

Lead photo by

Alex Meoko

