What kind of house does $8 million buy you in Toronto?

The $8 million house in Toronto puts would-be buyers in an elite category: those with more money than they really know what to do with. No one needs an indoor pool and palatial grounds in Toronto, but if you have enough coin, it's possible to acquire such things. And, hey, the rest of us can gawk in semi-envious bemusement at the existence of such things.

This is what an $8+ million house looks like in Toronto.

This one is just remarkable with its circular foyer than extends down into a indoor pool and bar area. It might not be on the Bridle Path, but it sure looks like it could be. There's a bit of a late '90s vibe going on here, but it never gets ridiculous. The terrace with a distant skyline view is to die for.

This house draws ambivalence from me. The exterior and foyer are just gross with their country estate and neo-classical influences, but other rooms in the home tone it down and look more assured in their opulence. It's all too show-offy for me, but if you need two kitchens for every five bedrooms, it's perfect!

The interior probably draws too much inspiration from Kubrick's 2001 to warrant the Persian rugs everywhere. Even if the design choices are dubious, the location and grounds are just gorgeous — and completely private. I imagine splitting my time in the walk-in wine cellar and on the deck of the pool. Now that's a tree canopy.

Can you smell old money? This perfectly elegant Forest Hill Estate reeks of self-assuredness in every bit of its design and decoration. Yes, there's an indoor pool, but it seems entirely natural on this impossibly big midtown property. You could almost imagine Bruce Wayne walking through these halls.