Amy Grief
Posted 20 hours ago
rooftopper toronto

Watch video of Toronto rooftoppers climbing snow covered crane

Rooftoppers in Toronto have quite a following online, and they're also responsible for capturing some of the most gorgeous shots of Toronto, but at what cost?

A new video, uploaded to YouTube by Canadian gymnast Casey Rogan, shows just how far rooftoppers are willing to push the limits.

In the nearly three minute clip, a group of unidentified individuals start to scale a building - the still unfinished L Tower condo - and then they start to climb an icy crane.

You can clearly see how high there are and for anyone even remotely scared of heights, this video will give you the heebie-jeebies.

Of course, the video comes with a "do not attempt warning," but I think most of us would rather keep our feet firmly planted on the ground, thank you very much. 

Lead photo by

Casey Rogan

