Watch video of dump truck smashing into overpass on the 401

The 401 can be a pretty scary place, especially if you're caught in rush hour traffic. But yesterday, one woman captured a truly dramatic scene when a dump truck collided with the Highway 400 overpass.

As Global News reports, a 22-year-old man was charged with careless driving, and while the incident snarled traffic, luckily, no one was injured.

The truck was apparently moving westbound when it crashed at about 1 p.m. You may want to watch this clip with headphones, because some of the language is NSFW.

YouTube user Janelle Courchesne uploaded the video and wrote she was heading to lunch with a friend when she witnessed the crash. I guess she made the right choice in taking the collector lanes yesterday.