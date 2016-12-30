City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dump truck 401 toronto

Watch video of dump truck smashing into overpass on the 401

City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The 401 can be a pretty scary place, especially if you're caught in rush hour traffic. But yesterday, one woman captured a truly dramatic scene when a dump truck collided with the Highway 400 overpass. 

As Global News reports, a 22-year-old man was charged with careless driving, and while the incident snarled traffic, luckily, no one was injured.

The truck was apparently moving westbound when it crashed at about 1 p.m. You may want to watch this clip with headphones, because some of the language is NSFW. 

YouTube user Janelle Courchesne uploaded the video and wrote she was heading to lunch with a friend when she witnessed the crash. I guess she made the right choice in taking the collector lanes yesterday. 

Lead photo by

Janelle Courchesne via YouTube

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The top 10 viral videos from Toronto this year

Watch video of dump truck smashing into overpass on the 401

The 5 worst events in Toronto during 2016

This is what Honest Ed's looks like in its final hours

Condo of the week: 38 Niagara Street

The top 5 things to cheers to Toronto for 2016

Mirvish Village set to go out with a bang on New Year's

5 Toronto mega projects set for completion in 2017