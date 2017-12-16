The 1990s doesn't seem so long ago, but after browsing through photos of Toronto from the period, the decade is sure to feel strangely remote. The clutter of the 1960s and the sleaze of the 1970s is absent, but with these sanitization efforts, the city feels rather empty.

Where are all the condos we have today?

Perhaps more than anything, Toronto appears like a city in transition during the 90s. The condos were coming, yes, but neighbourhoods like West Queen West, Liberty Village, and the Distillery District were entirely different than they are today.

To think, the city has transformed itself almost completely in the last two decades. It's remarkable and almost a bit scary.

There are other visual cues that makes the 90s seem like a distant memory. At the outset of the decade, PCC streetcars were still common on city streets, trolley buses ran up and down Bay St., and taxis were hulking American cars like Chevrolet Caprice Classics.

Throw in film processing shops, tons of newspaper boxes, Speakers Corner and MuchMusic on Queen West, gas stations that only sell gas, a lack of big brand stores on downtown streets, as well as the perpetual presence of squeegee kids, and you have a recipe for some potent nostalgia for those born in the 1980s.

For all the wistful glimpses at photos of the 60s, 70s, and even the 80s, the 90s is the decade that people my age remember best and, in our weaker moments, miss the most.

Behold, the remote allure of Toronto streets in the 1990s.