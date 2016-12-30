Major road closures in Toronto for New Year's

How are you celebrating New Year's Eve in Toronto? If you're planning to head to Nathan Phillips Square to see the fireworks, you probably shouldn't drive down. That's because because there's going to a slew of road closures starting at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

According to the city of Toronto, these streets will be car-free well before the big countdown:

Queen Street West between University Avenue and Yonge Street

Bay Street southbound from Dundas Street to Hagerman Street (open to local traffic)

Bay Street between Hagerman Street and Richmond Street West

York Street between Queen Street West and Richmond Street West (open to local traffic and closed at Queen Street West)

Street around Nathan Phillips Square, like Hagerman, Elizabeth, Albert and James streets will also close at 5 p.m.

If you're not sure how to get around, remember that all four subway lines will run until 4 a.m. and the TTC will be free from 7 p.m. on December 31 to 7 a.m. on January 1.