It might be a slushy mess in Toronto right now, but that's all the more reason to take a moment to think about the new parks we'll get to enjoy come better weather. While we'll have to wait for news on massive projects like Rail Deck Park and Don River Valley Park, a host of smaller green spaces are set to open in 2017 and 2018.

Here are 5 new parks opening in Toronto next year and beyond.

Berczy Park

It was hoped that the revitalized Berczy Park would open in early fall, but the official opening date was pushed back to next year after some delays installing the final features. It has, however, partially reopened giving those passing by the Flatiron Building a glimpse at the new design. Designed by Claude Cormier, the highlight is the massive new dog-adorned fountain at the heart of the park.

Grange Park

Another park that's reopening after a major makeover, Grange Park will be unveiled sometime in the spring. When it's fully open, there will be a new entrance to the AGO, walking paths, a brand new green space to the east of existing park towards OCAD's campus, and the relocation of Henry Moore's "Two Large Forms," which currently sit in front of the AGO.

Dufferin Peel Park

This is a small park near Dufferin and Queen that will begin construction in the spring when Metrolinx has wrapped up work on the nearby railway overpass. Despite its size, it will be a major boon for an area that's witnessed a huge influx of condo residents over the last decade but relatively little added greenspace, save for what might be the worst park in the city. An official name will be bestowed in the new year.

Dr. Lillian McGregor Park

Currently private land owned by Lanterra Developments, when construction wraps on its Wellesley on the Park condo project, the adjacent green space will be donated to the city of Toronto as Dr. Lillian McGregor Park. This one is not expected to be completed next year, but we should get an idea of what the final design will look like. The site has been vacant for over two decades, so the prospect of green space here is very exciting.

Sony Centre Plaza

In fairness, this is more of a plaza than a park. Neverhtheless, it will provide a signficant upgrade to the grounds of the Sony Centre, which seem to have been under construction forever. Also designed by Claude Cormier, it will add to the revitalized area around Front St. that also includes Berczy Park. You can expect public art installations and green elements to be unveiled in the spring.