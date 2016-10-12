10 things to do each week in Toronto if you're broke

Toronto might be an expensive place to live but there are things you can do every week to save a bit of cash.

Here are my picks for things to do each week in Toronto if you're broke.

PWYC Yoga

The only PWYC yoga studio in the city is in Roncesvalles. Though there's a suggested donation of $12 per class, no one at Yoga Village is judging you if you give $5. Lululemon on Queen West also offers free daily yoga classes in their Attic studio, all you need to do is register.

Free Crossfit

The Academy of Lions on Ossington offers community classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. The class focuses on cardio, weight lifting and mobility. Registration and bravery are required.

See a movie for cheap

The Film Reference Library is on the fourth floor of the TIFF Bell Lightbox and it's one of Toronto's best-kept secrets for movie lovers and film buffs. There's also (actually) cheap Tuesdays at the Carlton Cinema and Market Square cinemas where all movies are $5.

Take a free brewery Tour

Henderson Brewery in the Junction Triangle hosts free brewery tours (which include beer tastings) almost every Tuesday at 7 p.m., just be sure to check the events calendar and register beforehand. The Amsterdam Brewhouse also offers free tours and tastings Monday and Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and at various times Wednesday to Sunday.

Hit up the museums for free

Almost all of the city's museums have free or PWYC nights during the week. The Textile Museum offers PWYC pricing every Wednesday between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday the Bata Shoe Museum is PWYC from 5-8 p.m. The AGO is free every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. and Aga Khan is also free every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.

Affordable theatre nights

You don't have to break the bank to see a play in Toronto. Factory Theatre offers Toonie Tuesdays (tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. the day of), Buddies has PWYC Sunday matinee pricing, and Passe Muraille has PWYC matinee tickets on Saturday and Sundays.

Cheap laughs

There's a standup comedy show at The Comedy bar for $5 almost any night of the week, all month long. Just check out the events page to make sure you're heading there on a cheap night. You can also catch the Early Show every Saturday at Bad Dog Theatre for free.

Take a guided city tour

Tour Guys offer free walking tours of many downtown neighbourhoods, all they ask is that you tip them at the end of the tour if you had a good time. This isn't a typical city tour and they're scheduled so you can do two or three in one day.

Play some board games

There are a great handful of spots to step into with friends and play games. Snakes and Lattes, For the Win and Bampot charge $5 to sit and play, and Cafe Princess charges $2.50 per game.

Grab a cheap drink, any night of the week

Toronto isn't really big on the whole happy hour thing, but there are several bars in Toronto with super cheap drink deals on various days of the week. From $5 brews to half price wine, drinking on the cheap in Toronto isn't as difficult as you might think.