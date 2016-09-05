5 last minute Labour Day weekend getaways from Toronto

Last minute Labour Day getaways from Toronto can be frustrating to plan given that it seems as though every single resort in Ontario is completely booked on the final long weekend of summer. You can always try a day trip from the city, but if you have your heart set on getting away overnight, you've still got a few options.

Here are my picks for last minute Labour Day weekend getaways from Toronto.

Camp out on Crown land

You don't need to book at a provincial park to go camping in and around Toronto. You just need to know where to find some scenic Crown Land, where you're allowed to set up shop for up to 21 days. One of the best bets is the Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Preserve. It's ruggedly beautiful, and there's no need for reservations!

Lounge on the Beach in Cobourg

There aren't many beach weekends left this year, so why not spend your days on the sandy shores of Lake Ontario? Cobourg has one of the nicest beaches near Toronto, and plenty of accommodations to choose from. You can also stay overnight in nearby in Port Hope and soak up its small town charm. This one can also be done as a day trip.

Bid goodbye to summer in wine country

It might be predictable, but if you're hankering to get away at the last minute, a trip to Niagara is hard to beat. The inventory of hotel and motel rooms is never completely full (though prices might be raised), and you don't even need to do all the kitschy stuff. Stay overnight at the Falls and drive around wine country during the day.

Explore small town Southern Ontario

The problem with last minute getaways is finding decent overnight accommodations. Popular small towns like Elora, Fergus, and Cambridge tend to get booked up quite early, but if you head to a larger town like Kitchener-Waterloo or Guelph, you can then use it as a base for exploring the region, which is arguably more fun anyway.

Ditch Muskoka for a true northern adventure

Vacation destinations near Toronto like Muskoka are an absolutely zoo on Labour Day weekend. If you head further up Highway 11 to North Bay, finding a hotel/motel is easier, and the landscape is even more stunning. Day trips to numerous beaches and northern Algonquin Park are fun and easy from here.