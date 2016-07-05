5 secret parks for a picnic in Toronto

If a picnic in a Toronto park is relaxing, then a picnic in a mostly unknown Toronto park is downright restorative. Escaping away for a quiet meal in the midst of the urban wilderness is a way to slow things down and reflect on how beautiful this city is. There are plenty of great parks to picnic in Toronto, but these are the hidden gems.

Here are five secret parks for a picnic in Toronto.

This hidden gem is part of the Humber Valley and just on the other side of the better known Etienne Brule Park. There are scenic river views, lots of secluded benches, and very few park-goers to share the space with. If you like the collision of nature and the urban environment, the underside of the bridge over Bloor St. is sure to delight.

One of the most picturesque places in Toronto, Craigleigh Gardens is hidden away near Castle Frank subway station. There's grassy space in this gated area, but also plenty of nooks and crannies where you can grab a bench or table to set up your spread.

Not technically a park, but probably the most consistently deserted place on this list on summer weekends, the grounds of the Canadian Film Centre are located on Bayview Avenue between Lawrence and York Mills. The ample green space is tranquil and is attached to Banbury Park if you want explore after you eat.

Edward's Gardens gets all the acclaim, but Alexander Muir is a hidden gem in the heart of North Toronto. There's hardly ever anyone in this place, despite the fact that it boasts manicured gardens and pristine grassy areas to sit for a while. If you want the utmost privacy, wander away from Yonge St. where the gardens become more dense.

Cudia is often overlooked when it comes to Scarborough Bluffs-area parks. Located just to the east of the of Cathedral Bluffs, it's typically quiet, offering stunning views of the beach below, and has a sizeable grassy area where you can set up a blanket and while away the day. It also remains open despite restricted access to the Bluffs this year.