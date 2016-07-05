City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
parks toronto

5 secret parks for a picnic in Toronto

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If a picnic in a Toronto park is relaxing, then a picnic in a mostly unknown Toronto park is downright restorative. Escaping away for a quiet meal in the midst of the urban wilderness is a way to slow things down and reflect on how beautiful this city is. There are plenty of great parks to picnic in Toronto, but these are the hidden gems.

Here are five secret parks for a picnic in Toronto.

King's Mill Park

This hidden gem is part of the Humber Valley and just on the other side of the better known Etienne Brule Park. There are scenic river views, lots of secluded benches, and very few park-goers to share the space with. If you like the collision of nature and the urban environment, the underside of the bridge over Bloor St. is sure to delight.

Craigleigh Gardens

One of the most picturesque places in Toronto, Craigleigh Gardens is hidden away near Castle Frank subway station. There's grassy space in this gated area, but also plenty of nooks and crannies where you can grab a bench or table to set up your spread.

Canadian Film Centre

Not technically a park, but probably the most consistently deserted place on this list on summer weekends, the grounds of the Canadian Film Centre are located on Bayview Avenue between Lawrence and York Mills. The ample green space is tranquil and is attached to Banbury Park if you want explore after you eat.

Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens

Edward's Gardens gets all the acclaim, but Alexander Muir is a hidden gem in the heart of North Toronto. There's hardly ever anyone in this place, despite the fact that it boasts manicured gardens and pristine grassy areas to sit for a while. If you want the utmost privacy, wander away from Yonge St. where the gardens become more dense.

Cudia Park

Cudia is often overlooked when it comes to Scarborough Bluffs-area parks. Located just to the east of the of Cathedral Bluffs, it's typically quiet, offering stunning views of the beach below, and has a sizeable grassy area where you can set up a blanket and while away the day. It also remains open despite restricted access to the Bluffs this year.

Lead photo by

Michael Gil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open and closed Canada Day Monday 2017 in Toronto

5 secret parks for a picnic in Toronto

What the world's biggest rubber duck looks like up close

How Toronto got the CN Tower

How Toronto used to celebrate a long weekend

Sold! North Toronto home bucks trend at $542K over asking

What Toronto looked like 150 years ago

The world's biggest rubber duck just floated into Toronto