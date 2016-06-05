Abandoned places near Toronto have a strange allure that beckons people to explore. With options in the city dwindling as redevelopment claims former urbex playgrounds like the Tower Automotive Building, a trip outside the city offers excellent opportunities to soak up some of the area's lost history and spooky but beautiful ruins.

Here are 5 abandoned places to explore near Toronto.

This former POW camp is worth a visit for novice urbex types in that it has a fascinating history, is typically easy to access, and offers some stunning interiors, including a former swimming pool that's been consumed by graffiti. Exploration is more frowned upon than it was a few years ago, but the site is still mostly open for visitation.

These beautiful old ruins date back to the 1860s along the Credit River in Georgetown. Various development projects have been pitched for the site including a hotel and condos, but a heritage designation has helped to slow the process by which the site can be redeveloped. Access is easy and the surrounding area is pretty enough to warrant a trip.

One of the most eerie places on this list, this former Tuberculosis sanatorium is located in Gravenhurst and attracts urbex types looking to explore one of the few abandoned medical facilities still standing near Toronto. Interior access has typically been relatively easy, which reveals a building that's slowly being reclaimed by nature.

Toronto's Brick Works might be the best known in the region, but a trip up to Caledon reveals an old industrial site hasn't been reclaimed as a cultural centre. It's quiet here, but there's a beauty to the decaying buildings that's undeniable. Access to interior spaces is less likely these days, but the grounds themselves are worth the trip.

You'll have to cross the border to get to this sprawling former industrial site, but it's certainly worth it if you're into the idea of urban exploration but a little bit shy about trespassing. You can take a guided vertical tour here that'll take you all the way up to the roof to one of the many grain silos that tower over the Buffalo River.