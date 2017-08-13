The top 5 weekend getaways four hours from Toronto

There are lots of great getaway destinations four hours from Toronto, ranging from northern camping adventures to cultural experiences in our nation's capital. Driving this distance feels like legitimate road trip, and a mere overnight stay would be a waste of time behind the wheel. Prepare to spend the whole weekend exploring these spots.

Here are my picks for the top weekend getaways four hours from Toronto.

The country's most southerly region is also one of its most beautiful. There are amazing trails all over this national park as well as great swimming in the warm waters of Lake Erie. Bring bikes to explore the flat roads of the point and its picturesque landscape.

Looking to get out of Ontario? One of your best bets four hours away is the Finger Lakes region. You can tour the area's many wineries, some of which turn out top notch Riesling, but also just take in the splendour of the landscape. Rolling hills provide spectacular lake vistas, and there's an abundance of waterfalls to explore.

Killarney offers a glimpse of the truly rugged northern landscape of this province without having to trek all the way up to north shore of Lake Superior. This is one of the prettiest provincial parks out there, complete with stunning views of the Georgian Bay shoreline as well as the beautiful lakes among the Jack Pine hills.

Luxury camping is quickly increasing in popularity. And why not? At these resorts you get to be immersed in nature without giving up the amenities that we've become so accustomed to. There are lots of options in and around four hours from Toronto, including the Elements Luxury Tented Camp in Renfrew.

Every Canadian's bucket list should include a road trip to our capital city. Make the tourist stops - at the Parliament Buildings, the Rideau Canal, the War Museum - but also make sure to check out the ByWard Market, a farmers' market by day and party hub by night.