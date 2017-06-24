The top 5 weekend getaways two hours from Toronto

There are plenty of options for weekend getaways from Toronto if you want to keep your driving time under the two hour mark. It's at this range that you can get yourself to wine country, up north to ski and mountain bike, and to the warm shores of Lake Erie for excellent swimming.

Here are my picks for the top weekend getaways two hours from Toronto.

The Stratford Festival should be on every Ontarian's bucket list. The productions are top notch, the town is quaint, and there are plenty of reasonably priced accommodations. The river that runs through the town is also a perfect picnicking spot, but beware of the swans (they take no sh*t but make lots of it).

There are 26 restaurants and wineries along Prince Edward County's Taste Trail, all of them calling your name. Book off a few days and enjoy some of the best pinot noir in Ontario. For food, I suggest you start at The Hubb, owned by young siblings Alexandre and Melanie Fida, and spend the night in their adjoining inn, Angeline's.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is a perfect destination for a romantic weekend getaway. There are cosy accommodations for pretty much every budget, and more than enough wineries and restaurants to keep soaking up earthly pleasures all vacation long. Looking of culture? The Shaw Festival remains one of the best modern theatre hubs in the world.

If you're the kind of person who likes to soak in nature and party at the same time, this scenic spot should be a go-to. Stay somewhere in or near the Village (I recommend the Grand Georgian) for quick access to an array of activities, restaurants and entertainment. For the non-claustrophobic, the Scenic Caves are also worth checking out.

Port Stanley is one of the best places to swim in Ontario, particularly in August. Lake Erie can gets wonderfully warm and crazy waves are enough to lure vacationers to Port Stanley's world-class Main Beach. Beyond the water, visitors also come for the town's potent arts scene, which includes the charming Port Stanley Festival Theatre.