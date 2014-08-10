First date ideas in Toronto this summer will add a bit of fun and intrigue to a budding relationship. Whether you met on Tinder or in real life, this activities will get the sparks flying in no times.

Here are my suggestions for 10 fun first date ideas for this summer in Toronto.

Try a new restaurant

The summer months are high-time for new restaurant openings, so impress your date with a table at a place like La Palma, Tennessee Tavern or Cafe Cancan.

Hit up a romantic patio

If you don't want to commit to a whole dinner, make plans to meet on a patio, just make sure it's a super romantic one that's quiet and filled with twinkly lights.

Get competitive at an arcade

Toronto's now home to a Cineplex Rec Room, an arcade, restaurant and bar that's suitable for folks of all ages. Play classic carnival and state-of-the-art games and then cool off with a drink on the patio. Or, hit up a gaming bar, like Tilt, Nightowl or Track & Field.

Try out some new brews

Forgo the regular bar and head to a new brewery - like Godspeed, Eastbound Brewing or Rorschach - or the dreamy patio at Bandit or Bellwoods, to pick up some cans or to try flights of locally brewed suds that way, if the conversation sucks, at least you can talk about beer.

Go for a picnic

Hit up one of Toronto's best parks for a picnic, pick up some sandwiches and spend your date eating and lounging around in the sun (or shade).

Take a long, meandering stroll

Toronto's blessed with lots of park land, which means finding a beautiful place to walk around shouldn't be too hard. If you're really stuck, a good bet would be the new Trillium Park at Ontario Place.

Check out a concert

There are free outdoor concerts happening all over the city in the summertime. If you'd rather stay indoors, hit up a place like the Cameron House, the Baby G or another small bar that play live music for the evening.

Catch a movie under the stars

Free outdoor movies seem to happen everywhere in Toronto, so find one playing at your favourite park. Make sure to choose a film you like as a contingency plan for a mediocre date.

Split a milkshake

If you're dating someone into Instagram, grab an over-the-top milkshake and get snapping. For something more low-key, head to an old-school diner (with our without a milkshake) like Harry's, the George Street Diner or the bus terminal diner.

Plan the perfect escape

Get to know your date as you spend an hour solving puzzles in an escape room. There are plenty around Toronto, including at Casa Loma and at Black Creek Pioneer Village.