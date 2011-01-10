10 places in Toronto to get free stuff on your birthday

Celebrating a birthday in Toronto is even better when you don't have to spend a cent. Lucky enough, there's plenty of free stuff to be had on your special day. Yes, free!

From your morning brew to an evening filled with laughs, here are my picks for the top birthday freebies in Toronto.

Start your big day with a free cup of coffee from this shop on Parliament Street. You may have to show I.D. to prove it's actually your birthday.

Free breakfast? Yes, please! The Yonge & Dundas diner is open 24 hours day so head on over on your special day and be treated to their Grand Slam breakfast.

Nothing says Happy Birthday like jousting knights and a chicken dinner, right? Sign up for the Birthday Fellowship online and you'll receive free admission on your birthday.

Sweeten up your birthday with some free gelato from this Yonge & Eglinton shop. Indulge in flavours of spiced mayan chocolate and vanilla sponge toffee.

If your idea of a great way to spend your birthday is a work out a class then make your way to this King West studio. You can sign up for any class for free just show your I.D.

Take down a complimentary burger during your birthday week when you sign up for this burger chains Burgers With Benefits Club. Just keep an eye out in your inbox for the coupon.

The popular comedy club boasts a birthday special in which you can secure online. During your birthday month you can score a free ticket. Purchase 4 tickets for the price 3 or purchase 8 tickets for the price of 6 with their promo code.

The Yonge & Bloor restaurant offers a free meal on your birthday when you're dining with a group of 6 or more. Make sure to mention you've seen the special online to your server.

This movie theatre is already known for its crazy cheap tickets on Tuesdays, so it's no surprise that if you visit them on your birthday they'll let you see any flick at no charge. All you need to do is present your I.D. when your at the ticket counter.

On your birthday enjoy a complimentary blowout with a junior stylist at this Dundas West salon. Similar to other places on this list you'll have to present your I.D.