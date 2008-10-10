The top 10 bra boutiques in Toronto

Bra boutiques in Toronto will make sure you're wearing the right size so you're comfortable (and supported) all day long. Sure, retailers like Hudson's Bay always have lots of options, but smaller shops often offer more personalized services.

Here are my picks for the top bra boutiques in Toronto.

This store in Dundas West aims to carry lingerie brands made by women for women. It has a large selection of bras suitable for all different body types and wants you to feel good in whatever you're wearing.

Find this lingerie shop on Roncesvalles. It has lots of practical pieces as well as lacy and multicoloured bras that needn't only be worn on special occasions.

The window displays at this Annex store always feature gorgeous bras. Instead of just admiring them, step inside for a fitting and perhaps even treat yourself.

The owner of Linea Intima is behind this shop in Bayview Village. It's filled with whimsical decor as well as hard-to-find lingerie brands. It carries lots of barely-there bra styles to put comfort first.

As its name suggests, this Yorkville store focuses exclusively on undergarments. Head here to be fitted and find cup sizes from A up to K and bands ranging from 30 to 50 inches.

This bra shop is tucked away in the Pickle Barrel plaza on Leslie. It might seem like an unusual place to grab a bra, but it specializes in fittings as well as hard-to-find sizes.

For true vintage as well as repro styles, head to this retro boutique on Dovercourt near Bloor. Find an assortment of super pretty bras adorned in lace here, as well as many in throwback styles.

Don't expect a bargain at this Yorkville boutique that specializes in well-made lingerie brands as well as expert bra fittings.

This long-standing shop on Queen Street West is serious about its bra fittings. It says they take between 30 to 45 minutes, so don't show up less than half an hour before closing if you need one.

For a chain retailer, this shop carries a wider variety of sizes than other big bra stores. You can find it on Queen Street West, at the Shops at Don Mills and at Promenade Mall.