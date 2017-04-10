The top 20 lunch restaurants in Liberty Village

Lunch options in Liberty Village range from healthy take out joints to sprawling breweries. Whether you're looking for a sit down lunch or a quick grab and go, there's plenty of options.

Here are my picks for the top lunch options in Liberty Village.

The microbrewery is a great option if you're looking for a boozy lunch. Everything is brewed on-site and they offer a menu of pub favourites.

The long standing dining destination can be found hidden next to the Carpet Factory. The menu is Italian with fresh pizza, pasta and antipasti.

The popular burrito chain has a location in Liberty Village too. Get stuffed on your lunch with menu offerings of pulled pork, steak and chicken.

The Canadian chain dedicates their menu to healthy fast food options. Chow down on burritos, wraps, soups, salads and frozen yogurt.

Hankering for some sushi on your lunch? You're in luck. In Japan opens for lunch at 11:30am during the week and has a menu of bento boxes, sushi, maki, tempura and sashimi.

Some of Toronto's best roti can be found at this West Indian spot on King Street. It's been around for over 35 years and remains a favourite for both people in the area and outside of it. Be prepared for lineups.

Big letters spelling sushi and bibimbop grace the front of the restaurant and that's exactly what it serves.

This massive restaurant is bringing the brewing power of Big Rock into an urban gastropub environment. On the menu you'll discover flights of beers, cocktails, jerk chicken platters, burgers and more.

Grocery stores meets cafe at this Jefferson Ave. spot. It has been popular joint amongst Liberty Village lunchers for years thanks to its made-to-order sandwiches, wraps and salads. They also have ready-made spring rolls, soup and other options.

Chicken is the speciality at this restaurant in Liberty Village. Order up rotisserie combos, souvlaki, salads, sandwiches and more.

Healthy lunch fare doesn't get much better than this. Load up on veggie burritos, thai noodle salads and bowls. If you're in a rush they also have plenty of prepackaged lunches and salads available.

If you're looking to have some fun of your lunch break, this is your spot. The restaurant gives off a rec room vibe complete with shuffleboard tables and over a dozen TVs. Grab a pint and enjoy a menu of pub food.

Mexican for lunch? Yes, please! The menu only boasts about a dozen offerings including tacos, cactus salad and quesadillas.

Satisfy cravings for East Indian cuisine on your lunch break at this location of Maurya. See if you like the roti better than Island Foods.

Sandwiches are the forte at this Liberty Village take out joint. All are made fresh daily and served on baguette or other specialty breads. Options include steak, roast turkey breast and honey chicken range.

Monday to Friday the popular Toronto brunch restaurant is serving what they've coined b'lunch. Available is all your favourite weekend brunch offerings like blueberry pancakes and huevos monty.

On the menu at this local lunch spot is basic North American fare like egg salad and BLT sandwiches as well as decent Korean offerings like bibimbap, miso soup and teriyaki.

Super cheesy bacon french toast, blueberry pancakes, bacon cheeseburgers, kail ceasers and chicken and waffles grace the menu at this popular brunch spot during the week.

You can find the largest selection of draught beers in the city here. Along with an unimaginable amount of brews available they also have a menu of beer-friendly snack foods, flatbreads, burgers, and an eclectic list of entrees.

Both caffeine and lunch fixes can be fulfilled at this Liberty Village cafe. Classic sandwiches and wraps range from smoked turkey breast to egg salad.