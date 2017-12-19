There's now another Toronto sign

A whole new crop of gigantic letters popped up in Toronto this week as a display of city pride – this time along the waterfront (or, should I say, a different part of the waterfront.)

Toronto's newest mega-sign reads "#TOwaterfront" and can be found right now at HTO Park.

"Anyone looking for the perfect selfie has another spot to choose from this winter as Shore Land Arts unveil their latest creation," reads a news release from the Waterfront BIA announcing the "over 50-ft long magenta #TOwaterfront sign – to rival the version that stands in Nathan Philips Square.

Made entirely of reclaimed wood from Toronto Island parks, the 7-foot-tall sign was created by Thelia Sanders Shelton and Julie Ryan of Shore Land Arts – the same artists behind both the Humber Bay Park driftwood sign and its reclining companion "El Corazon."

The #TOwaterfront sign was commissioned as part of The Waterfront BIA's ambitious winter programming schedule, which includes the Icebreakers public art exhibition in January and February.

It was installed today and will stay in place until Spring of 2018.