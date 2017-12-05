Arts
The ROM is opening its doors for free next week

The ROM will be offering free admission to the museum next week in celebration of the grand reopening of the newly restored Weston Entrance to the public for the first time in over a decade.

The 84 year old entrance off of Queen's Park has undergone extensive cosmetic and structural restoration courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects, who have also refashioned its limestone steps into a hangout spot for patrons.

Visitors are encouraged drop by for the ribbon cutting ceremony on December 12 at noon, after which they can tour the beautiful entrance both inside and out.

Even better, you can also see the rest of the museum for free from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. that day.

The reopening of the east entrance is part of Canada 150 celebrations, but over the long term it'll help to lessen the load on the Bloor Street entrance, which itself might be in for a makeover in the future. 

Lead photo by

Matt Watson

