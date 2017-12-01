Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
CAA Theatre Toronto

Historic Toronto theatre renamed after Canadian Automobile Association

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A century old live theatre venue on Yonge Street has been renamed this week to reflect a new "multi-faceted marketing partnership" between Mirvish Productions and CAA South Central Ontario.

Meet The CAA Theatre, formerly known as The Panasonic.

Originally built in 1911 as a private residence, the theatre at 651 Yonge has led many different lives over the past decade.

It became a cinema in 1919, and remained that way (albeit with many different names) until it was converted into a live production theatre in 1993. It's been The Panasonic since 2005.

As of today, The CAA theatre is up and running, new signage and all.

The Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet will be the first show to run at the rebranded venue, debuting with an all-Canadian cast in just a few weeks.

Mirvish's new partnership with the Canadian Automobile Association also includes special benefits for CAA members at Mirvish theatres and branded lounges within the Royal Alexandra and Princess of Wales theatres.   

This isn't a joke, by the way, just in case you were wondering. 

Lead photo by

CAA South Central Ontario

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Historic Toronto theatre renamed after Canadian Automobile Association

A glowing cabin is about to be built on Toronto's waterfront

This might be the best play you'll see in Toronto this year

What to expect at Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibit in Toronto

The ROM is finally going to re-open its east entrance

Toronto is set to get a massive art biennial

Someone is floating a huge statue down the Don River

Toronto not sure if it liked the phone ban at Chris Rock show