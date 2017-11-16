Toronto is set to get a massive art biennial

Toronto is poised to finally get its long-promised arts biennial. How very world class city of us.

Mayor John Tory himself will formally announce city's support tonight, which along with the economic backing of TD and the Ontario Trillium Foundation should put years of false starts and hurdle-jumping in the rear view window. Planning is already underway to host the massive event.

The large-scale public art exhibition is set to open in the fall of 2019, run for 90 days, and showcase anywhere from dozens to hundreds of artists.

What should a Biennial bring to the city of #Toronto? Join the conversation and let us know! #TObiennial pic.twitter.com/Dv0hfMvDPD — Toronto Biennial (@TorontoBiennial) October 26, 2017

Described on Tory's itinerary for today as a "cultural catalyst," the biennial is expected to "contribute to the arts infrastructure through creating stronger links between organizations, driving the collaborative agenda, developing talent" and "attracting new funding," among other things.

If it's anything like the famous Venice Biennial, (or, as the Italians call it, the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia) the event could grow to become a major tourist attraction.

Biennials (and triennials, for that matter) are hot this decade.

Toronto's might take some time to blow up, however.

Venice's biennial was inaugurated in 1895. The city has since hosted 57 such installations throughout the city every two years, the last one running for more than six months.