Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
The ROM is finally going to re-open its east entrance

The ROM has finally announced the official reopening of the historic Weston Entrance of the museum, which hasn't been in use for about a decade.

The 84-year old Queen's Park-facing entrance has undergone cosmetic changes and repairs courtesy of Hariri Pontarini Architects, which have restored the beautiful archway. 

Prior to the construction of the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, this was a focal point for visitors to the museum, and the hope is that it will be again.

The new layout will include revamped limestone steps meant to encourage people to hang out and enjoy the view across Queen's Park. It'll also take some pressure of the Crystal entrance, which might be set for some changes of its own in the future. 

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for December 12, which is planned to draw lots of attention to the historic side of the building, which has roots back to 1914. After that, it'll be a shorter walk to get into the ROM from the subway, so the timing couldn't be better. 

