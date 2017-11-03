Internet loses it after NY Times savages book by Toronto restaurateur

A New York Times review of Jen Agg's new book is being panned as "a shameful, dishonest badly written turdlet" – and that's just by Anthony Bourdain.

And while I’m on the subject of Jen Agg aka @TheBlackHoof . The NYT review of her book is a shameful, dishonest badly written turdlet. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 1, 2017

The Toronto-based restaurateur behind such places as Black Hoof, Cocktail Bar and Grey Gardens released her memoir, I Hear She's A Real Bitch, in May of this year to rave reviews from news outlets across the continent.

Congratulations Jen Agg (@TheBlackHoof) on being named a finalist for your fantastic memoir, I Hear She's a Real Bitch @RandomHouseCA pic.twitter.com/MkYgpZhq1D — Toronto Book Awards (@TOBookAwards) August 24, 2017

"Whatever Jen Agg says is worth listening to," wrote Bourdain at the time. The TV host is a "friend and ally" of Agg's who just so happens to be one of the most influential celebrity chefs on Earth.

"A terrific, beautifully written, frank, and funny memoir," Bourdain's blurb continued, "and a compelling argument for pulling down the long outdated system of 'bro' culture that has dominated the industry since what feels like the beginning of time."

This week, a full 6 months after the book dropped, The New York Times decided to publish a review of the book, which it called "a swaggering, feminist restaurant memoir."

also this prudish, pearl-clutching book review of Jen Agg's book is kiiiind of amazing in that it is very funny.https://t.co/zrFCULVtwW — ಠ_ರೃ Alex 🎃👻 (@aeleitch) November 2, 2017

In the review, writer Tamar Adler pontificates on the merits of talking about oral sex and Agg's "very specific variety of" feminism.

"What will it accomplish if in the struggle to be treated equally, we assume the worst behaviours of the privileged group?" she asks, referring to male chefs. "Agg is cocky, profane, pro-conflict — as only men are 'allowed' to be."

This review is a remarkable (and profoundly disappointing) exercise in internalized misogyny https://t.co/yOSS8aSWvz — Helen Rosner (@hels) November 2, 2017

Readers and fans of both women were displeased.

This review is just a woman telling another woman to shut up and act like a lady, which to her credit, she realizes. https://t.co/8j4yrSTyYS — alicia kennedy (@aliciakennedy) November 3, 2017

"Go ahead & be a pearl-clutching-prude. That’s fine. It doesn’t bother me (although I’m not super eager to hang)," wrote Agg on Twitter this afternoon in response to the controversy. "

But please stop telling me I’m feministing wrong because you don’t like to fuck or whatever and find swearing abrasive — Jen Agg (@TheBlackHoof) November 3, 2017

You can read her entire thread on the subject here. As always, it's both entertaining and enlightening.