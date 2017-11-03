Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jen agg ny times

Internet loses it after NY Times savages book by Toronto restaurateur

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A New York Times review of Jen Agg's new book is being panned as "a shameful, dishonest badly written turdlet" – and that's just by Anthony Bourdain.

The Toronto-based restaurateur behind such places as Black Hoof, Cocktail Bar and Grey Gardens released her memoir, I Hear She's A Real Bitch, in May of this year to rave reviews from news outlets across the continent.

"Whatever Jen Agg says is worth listening to," wrote Bourdain at the time. The TV host is a "friend and ally" of Agg's who just so happens to be one of the most influential celebrity chefs on Earth.

"A terrific, beautifully written, frank, and funny memoir," Bourdain's blurb continued, "and a compelling argument for pulling down the long outdated system of 'bro' culture that has dominated the industry since what feels like the beginning of time."

This week, a full 6 months after the book dropped, The New York Times decided to publish a review of the book, which it called "a swaggering, feminist restaurant memoir."

In the review, writer Tamar Adler pontificates on the merits of talking about oral sex and Agg's "very specific variety of" feminism.  

"What will it accomplish if in the struggle to be treated equally, we assume the worst behaviours of the privileged group?" she asks, referring to male chefs. "Agg is cocky, profane, pro-conflict — as only men are 'allowed' to be."

Readers and fans of both women were displeased.

"Go ahead & be a pearl-clutching-prude. That’s fine. It doesn’t bother me (although I’m not super eager to hang)," wrote Agg on Twitter this afternoon in response to the controversy. "

You can read her entire thread on the subject here. As always, it's both entertaining and enlightening.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Grey Gardens

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Internet loses it after NY Times savages book by Toronto restaurateur

Don’t take your phone to Chris Rock’s Toronto show

Andy Cohen event announced for Toronto as Kathy Griffin cocaine allegations swirl

There's a tribute to raccoons at the top of a Toronto skyscraper

The top 10 artists to check out at Art Toronto this year

AGO begins the hype for soon to open Infinity Mirrors exhibition

Bill Murray just threw roses at people in Toronto

Cirque du Soleil's Volta winning over crowds in Toronto