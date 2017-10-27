There's a tribute to raccoons at the top of a Toronto skyscraper

Toronto’s furry friends really are ascending to new heights.

If you live in Toronto, you know all about our nemeses. Specifically, our raccoon overlords that secretly control the media, the financial sector, and all aspects of society. And now they’ve taken over the art world.

Constructed by Graeme Patterson for the small art space on the 68th floor of First Canadian Place, this multimedia, interactive set features a raccoon inside 1970s-style office, dedicated to the artist’s fascination with urban wildlife.

Titled “A Suitable Den,” the raccoon is controlled by random, computer-generated movements and on occasion remotely by the artist (though viewers don't know when the artist intervenes).

Over the duration of the performance, the raccoon becomes increasingly aware of his captive surroundings and begins to rip apart the room, which ultimately reveals its artificial basis.

Hmmm, that kind of sounds like what a raccoon would do if it were caught in an office on the 68th floor of a skyscraper in real life. Who knew trash pandas could prove to be high art objects? In any case, it's amazing that such an exhibit exists in such an unlikely space.

The exhibit runs until the end of November in the BMO Project Room, on the 68th floor of First Canadian Place. Viewings can be made by appointment.