Lanterns lit up the night sky at the Toronto Lights Festival

This weekend, the much anticipated Lights Festival transformed the night sky with the launch of thousands of lanterns into the air.

The travelling light festival has taken place in cities across North America but this year marked the first time it took place in the Toronto area.

Initially there was concern about the festival. There had been reports in other cities of people getting scammed and fire officials had warned it wouldn't meet local regulations if held within the city limits.

So organizers decided to move it to the Ohsweken Speedway west of Hamilton where the clear night sky and distance from city lights would hopefully provide the foundation for a magical display.

While overall the festival lived up to expectations, not all attendees went home happy. Some expressed disappointment with the event's overall lack of organization. Overcrowding was apparently an issue, something the festival organizers weren't prepared for.

Reports on social media indicate about 10,000 people showed up for the first Toronto Lights Festival but there's no official word yet from organizers.