Arts
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake nuit blanche

Drake had fun at Nuit Blanche just like the rest of us

Arts
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is still recovering from last night's all-night art extravaganza and while there was a lot to see and do at the 2017 iteration of Nuit Blanche one surprise was the appearance of Drake.

The 6 God was all smiles at Yonge-Dundas Square when he turned up for the special project Truth by Kwest which reimagined recycled clothing from H&M into a huge work of art.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on

Drake arrived well before midnight to check out the scene along with Mayor John Tory. The two briefly shared a moment and posed for photos as stunned onlookers quickly tried to get their Instagram moment.

Drake later posted a photo to Instagram calling it an "evening stroll".

Tory also tweeted it was great to catch up with Drake. He and his wife Barb scoped out other Nuit Blanche projects too tweeting along the way how great the crowds were and that it was one of his favourite nights of the year.

As for Drake, some just couldn't believe that he was actually out walking among the rest of us.

Others teased that seeing him in the flesh ranked up there with one of their lifetime achievements

Of course, Drake didn't travel lightly. As Shawn Mendes will tell you, Drake doesn't go too many places without his security unit in tow.

There's no word on whether Drake made it anywhere else during Nuit Blanche or how late he stayed up but he was back on Instagram around 10 a.m. this morning promoting his retail stores.

Lead photo by

Andrew Williamson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Drake had fun at Nuit Blanche just like the rest of us

A guide to Nuit Blanche 2017 in Toronto

The top 20 exhibits to check out at Nuit Blanche 2017

Raves and mermaids are coming to Nuit Blanche in Toronto

Huge new design festival opens in old Toronto soap factory

City of Toronto decides little free libraries are good after all

Toronto is cracking down on little free libraries

Guillermo del Toro turns the AGO into a massive haunted house