Drake had fun at Nuit Blanche just like the rest of us

Toronto is still recovering from last night's all-night art extravaganza and while there was a lot to see and do at the 2017 iteration of Nuit Blanche one surprise was the appearance of Drake.

The 6 God was all smiles at Yonge-Dundas Square when he turned up for the special project Truth by Kwest which reimagined recycled clothing from H&M into a huge work of art.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Drake arrived well before midnight to check out the scene along with Mayor John Tory. The two briefly shared a moment and posed for photos as stunned onlookers quickly tried to get their Instagram moment.

Drake later posted a photo to Instagram calling it an "evening stroll".

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 1, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Tory also tweeted it was great to catch up with Drake. He and his wife Barb scoped out other Nuit Blanche projects too tweeting along the way how great the crowds were and that it was one of his favourite nights of the year.

Nuit Blanche in Yonge Dundas Square with @Drake & Kwest. Great catching up with October & Toronto's own, Drake. #NuitBlanche pic.twitter.com/NNfOXtKLCP — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 1, 2017

As for Drake, some just couldn't believe that he was actually out walking among the rest of us.

DRAKE WAS 5 MINUTES AWAY FROM ME AT NUIT BLANCHE AND I DIDNT GO AND DIDNT KNOW HE WAS THERE UNTIL NOW PLEASE KILL ME — Breanna (@breeven16) October 1, 2017

Others teased that seeing him in the flesh ranked up there with one of their lifetime achievements

Yeah I took this photo of @drake at #NuitBlanche and it is my greatest life achievement pic.twitter.com/z5sKBZSr80 — Tyler Keating (@tyIerkeating) October 1, 2017

Of course, Drake didn't travel lightly. As Shawn Mendes will tell you, Drake doesn't go too many places without his security unit in tow.

There's no word on whether Drake made it anywhere else during Nuit Blanche or how late he stayed up but he was back on Instagram around 10 a.m. this morning promoting his retail stores.