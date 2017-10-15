Cirque du Soleil's Volta winning over crowds in Toronto

Despite a somewhat clunky narrative, Cirque du Soleil's latest production VOLTA seems to be winning over fans in Toronto. Currently playing under the Big Top in the Port Lands, the show is a spectacle we've come to expect from one of Canada's most famous exports.

There's all sorts of impressive stunts and circus acts in the show here, organized around an intermission where you can snack on bags of $12 refillable popcorn.

Perhaps surprising to some, extreme sports is a big theme with more than one act featuring BMX or mountain bikes where performers jump, balance and spin, sometimes within inches of an audience member.

There's also quite a number of aerials and other acrobatics involving ladders, a high wire act and a performer doing twists and turns in the air attached to some sort of rope by her hair.

Toss in someone doing ball tricks like a Harlem Globetrotter, a unicycle strongman and ample doses of comic relief and there's more than enough elements for a good time.

The performers seem to have as much fun as the audience which makes the price of admission worth it if you can score tickets that start at $49.

VOLTA continues through November 26 in the Port Lands at the corner of Cherry St. and Commissioners.