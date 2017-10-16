Bill Murray just threw roses at people in Toronto

Seasoned actor and internet darling Bill Murray stole the show at Koerner Hall in Toronto this weekend, wooing his many local fans all over again with charm, wit, and flying red roses.

Did we have any doubt that something like this would happen?

Murray was in town to perform with cellist Jan Vogler, a personal friend, at the Royal Conservatory of Music's annual Season Gala on Friday night.

Called New World, the show was billed as a "spirited evening of music and literature" that would feature Murray reading excerpts from the works of Mark Twain, Ernest Hemingway, and Truman Capote.

When they announced the concert in February, the conservatory also promised that Murray would "dance a tango while Vogler plays works from Bach, Piazzolla, Ravel, and Bernstein."

Fans were expecting a fun performance, no doubt, but many were thrilled to learn that BFM would be interacting heavily with the audience too.

At one point, the 67-year-old actor is said to have climbed up a balcony during his performance.

Later, at the show's conclusion, Murray received some long-stem roses on stage. He decided to share them, and proceeded to personally deliver the flowers people in their seats.

Attendees in the balcony got roses as well, if they could catch one.

Overall, people only called the performance "absolutely spectacular" and "genius on every level."

"So we saw Bill Murray tonight," wrote one attendee on Instagram. "The programme was pretty much Bill Murray doing Bill Murray and, frankly, one of the best experiences of my entire life."