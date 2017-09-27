Arts
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Guillermo del Toro AGO

Guillermo del Toro turns the AGO into a massive haunted house

Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Guillermo del Toro has brought his whimsical and frightful world to the AGO for a major exhibit that turns the gallery into something of a haunted house. Packed with curiosities and monsters that recall the history of cinema as well as childhood nightmares, this show is a feast for the senses that, in del Toro's words, "finds beauty in the profane."

Here's a glimpse of Guillermo de Toro's fantastical Monsters at Home show at the AGO.

