Beloved Toronto bookstore is coming back to Queen West
A familiar face is returning to Queen St. West with the welcoming of one of Toronto's favourite bookstores back to a neighbourhood and storefront it once called home.
Over the past few years, Queen West has seen BMV Express, Book City and Pages disappear from its streets. But now BMV is coming back to reclaim its former location at 244 Queen Street West with an opening date set to be announced sometime in the near future.
blogTO
