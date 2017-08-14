Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
books sale toronto

Giant book sale happening at University of Toronto this fall

Book lovers and bargain hunters in Toronto will want to mark September 21 on their calendars.

That's because it's the first day of the 26th annual Victoria College book sale. The event runs from the 21st until September 25 at Old Vic Hall. On the final day, all books will be 50 percent off. 

While you'll have to pay $5 to visit on the first day (unless you have a valid student ID card), you'll get first dibs on the books, sheet music, CDs and vinyl on offer - just be prepared to wait in line.

Just like the big sale at the Toronto Reference Library, this one's for a good cause because all proceeds will go towards the Victoria University Library. 

EJ Pratt Library

