Chris Rock is coming to Toronto

It's never too early to start planning for fall, especially when there are already some great shows lined up in Toronto, including one from comedy superstar Chris Rock.

Rock will take over the Air Canada Centre on Saturday, November 11 while on his Total Blackout tour.

So you might want to set your alarm early this Saturday morning —tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

You never know what's going to happen at a Chris Rock gig. While performing in New Orleans in March, Rock brought Dave Chappelle up on stage. Regardless of what happens, you'll be in for a good laugh.