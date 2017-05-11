Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto books

11 new Toronto-themed books you can buy right now

If you're looking for something to read this Victoria Day long weekend, why not pick up something that screams Toronto? There are plenty of Toronto-centric new releases out there, including high-profile memoirs and a history of one of the city's most beloved music venues.

Here are 11 Toronto-themed books you can buy right now.

Any Other Way: How Toronto Got Queer

This anthology features work from nearly 100 contributors and chronicles how Toronto became a global leader in queer activism.

Baseball Life Advice: Loving the Game That Saved Me (Stacey May Fowles)

If you love the Blue Jays, you'll want to check out Stacey May Fowles latest, which also looks at all facets of baseball, including the gendered stereotypes around female-identified fans.

Frontier City: Toronto on the Verge of Greatness (Shawn Micallef)

Few writers capture Toronto quite like Shawn Micallef, so fall in love with the city all over again as he explores what's making it stand out right now.

How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life (Lilly Singh)

Lilly Singh is one of the top YouTubers in the world, and she's also a proud Torontonian. Her memoir came out earlier this year.

I Hear She's a Real Bitch (Jen Agg)

Jen Agg transformed how we think about dining out in Toronto and continues to tackle the industries ingrained bro culture. You won't want to miss her memoir.

An Enduring Wilderness: Toronto's Natural Parklands (Robert Burley)

You'll find a new appreciation for Toronto's parklands after flipping through this book filled with photos by Robert Burley.

Scarborough (Catherine Hernandez)

Set in Toronto's easternmost borough, this novel follows three children who are growing up the Kingston-Galloway neighbourhood in Scarborough throughout an entire school year.

The Canadaland Guide to Canada

Toronto's the centre of Canada and Drake's on the cover of this book, so obviously that's why it landed here. The Toronto-based podcast Canadaland launched this cheeky guide that'll make you think (and laugh) about our country during its widely promoted sesquicentennial. 

The Condo Kids: Adventures with Bob the Barbary Sheep (Jackie Burns and Ana Patankar)

More and more kids are growing up in condos in Toronto. This children's book explores what happens when a group of young condo-dwellers sneak a zoo animal into their unit.

Toronto Public Etiquette Guide (Dylan Reid)

Spacing Magazine's second book will teach you how to behave in public in Toronto, a key skill for thriving in the city.

The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern: A Complete History (David McPherson)

David McPherson's tome dedicated to the Horseshoe Tavern is available only for pre-order right now, but when it comes out on September 23, you can expect to learn more than you ever imagined about this venue at Queen and Spadina.

