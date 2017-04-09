Toronto photographer captures moody streetscapes

Zach Bird grew up in Whitby, but he first started coming to Toronto for skateboarding competitions. When he later got into photography, it completely changed how he saw the city.

A post shared by Zach Bird (@zachbirdd) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Bird, who has more than 10,000 Instagram followers, got his start filming and photographing skateboarders.

A post shared by Zach Bird (@zachbirdd) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

While on a family camping trip, he played around with his father's camera and became hooked.

A post shared by Zach Bird (@zachbirdd) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

Now, he's dedicated to building up his photography portfolio so he makes his part-time passion project his full-time career.

A post shared by Zach Bird (@zachbirdd) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

As a mostly self-taught photographer, Bird credits the Instagram community with helping him improve both his skills and business acumen. "You’ve got to know how much you’re worth when people come to you for work," he says.

A post shared by Zach Bird (@zachbirdd) on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

He cites Ryan Millier, Jayscale and Camerson Bartlett (@snappedbycam) as his biggest sources of inspiration and often goes out to shoot with Bartlett.

A post shared by Zach Bird (@zachbirdd) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

When he's shooting downtown, he likes to stick around Chinatown and like many other local photographers, the Financial District.

A post shared by Zach Bird (@zachbirdd) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

"I tend to shoot in the Financial District when there’s really moody weather," he says.

A post shared by Zach Bird (@zachbirdd) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:00am PST

What you can't see on his feed are his wedding and engagement shoots. He says that by doing weddings, he continues to get better at portrait work, something he'd like to do more of. He'd also like to do more travel photography.

A post shared by Zach Bird (@zachbirdd) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

But for now, as you can see on Instagram, he's happy to call the Toronto area home.