Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto photographer instagram

Instagram star captures colourful photos of Toronto at night

Photographer Eva Kolodziejski not only runs her own Instagram account @evologist, but she's also one of the co-founders of @6ixwalks, which showcases Instagrammers from across the city to nearly 50,000 followers.

Until a few years ago, however, she hadn't given photography much thought, but her mom gave a her basic DSLR camera as a gift, so she decided to make a go of it.

A post shared by Eva (@evologist) on

She challenged herself to complete a project 365 where she took one photo a day for a year. That helped her hone her photography and editing skills. "It sort of put you on the hook to produce content and Instagram was the perfect platform for that," she says.

A post shared by Eva (@evologist) on

Since then, she's been dedicated to photography and tries to get out to shoot as much as possible. 

A post shared by Eva (@evologist) on

"I love capturing Toronto at night," she says. "I guess it just fell into place because I’m quite busy during the day." Kolodziejski works as an occupational therapist when she doesn't have her camera in hand.

A post shared by Eva (@evologist) on

Like many local photographers, she loves shooting the skyline from the Islands and also likes capturing the Gooderham building. She also tries to capture streetscapes and gets a kick out of commenters who say her photos capture the city's vibe.

A post shared by Eva (@evologist) on

And it's not just her followers who are noticing her posts. This summer, she'll have one photo in Canadian Geographic and another in Canadian Traveller. She's also sold some of her work as prints, which is something she never expected.

A post shared by Eva (@evologist) on

Not too shabby for an art form she accidentally fell into.

Lead photo by

@evologist

