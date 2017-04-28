10 things that we identify as Toronto
Home is Toronto and we all see our city a little differently. For photographer Soteeoh, or Adeyemi Adegbesan, these perceptions are changing.
Toronto seems to have more clout now, thanks, in part, to a certain rapper. The New York Times listed our city as one of its top travel destinations last year, and after certain devastating world events, Toronto has even more appeal now.
Adegbesan recognizes that shift. "There’s a certain vibe that kind of goes with the way the new city’s being presented. I’ve heard it be called like a rebranding before," he says.
He aims to capture this vibe at ICON, his solo show on at the Project Gallery until May 14 as part of the Contact Photography Festival. In it, he looks at symbols, both new and old, that have come to represent Toronto.
“It’s a celebration of the visual symbols and identifiers that go with the current wave of Toronto-centricity," he says.
Here are some of Toronto's visual identifiers:
Since 1976, the CN Tower dominated our skyline and has been our most well-known landmark.
This building will soon be demolished, but it'll live on as a local icon long after it's gone.
The Blue Jays home base has become even more important as our city genuinely seems to care about baseball again.
Toronto's diversity is recognized around the world, and our many neighbourhoods highlight it on a daily basis.
Our sports team keep doing better and better, leading Rolling Stone to ask, is Toronto the next great North American sports city?
Nothings says Toronto quite like a bright red streetcar rumbling by.
During the summertime, a huge range of events take over Toronto's public spaces, including Manifesto, which is pictured here.
With its neon sign and stunning space, Massey Hall remains a legendary Toronto music venue.
It's easy to feel like you've escaped the city thanks to the myriad green spaces located throughout Toronto.
It might be super grey, but our Financial District has some pretty awesome architecture. It's also super popular with Instagrammers who rep the city online.
