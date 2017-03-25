Toronto photographer captures the dramatic beauty of the sky
Toronto skyline shots are a dime a dozen, especially on Instagram. But one local photographer's doing them a little differently.
Holly Sisson, who's a professional photographer, is probably best known for @pitterpatterufurryfeet, the pet-friendly account she runs with her sister Monica.
That account features photos of their two cats (Alice and Finnegan) and their dog (Oliver).
However, on her personal feed (which has more than 81,000 followers), Holly highlights the city along with her furry friends.
For the past few years, she's been creating time stack photos of dramatic sunsets, where she takes a series of photos and layers them together on Photoshop.
“You can end up with something unique that catches a half an hour, 45 minute period of time in one photo," she says.
One of her favourite places to shoot is on Ward's Island. She thinks it's one of the city's unique features and it provides an excellent vantage point for capturing the skyline at sunset; the sun sets behind the CN Tower, after all.
Last summer, however, she said the sky was less colourful than usual. “I hope we have better skies this summer. It seems like last summer we really had a lack of beautiful skies at sunset," she says.
As a photographer, she's obsessed with checking the forecast and doesn't mind shooting in inclement weather, especially if it yields an excellent shot or a particularly interesting looking sky. “It drives me crazy when I miss a good sky," she says.
Through Instagram, she explains, she's been able bring her work to a greater audience. Her joint pet account, for instance, has enabled her and her sister to travel. They even sold a few photos to a greeting card company.
And she appreciates the opportunity to learn about what other photographers are doing via this social media platform. “Instagram," she says, "really opens you to the world.”
Holly Sisson
Join the conversation Load comments