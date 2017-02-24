Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 40 minutes ago
The 30 most exciting artists in Toronto right now

The Artist Project turns 10 this year, and to celebrate, it's throwing its usual sprawling multi-disciplinary art show at the Better Living Centre on the Exhibition Place grounds.

Unlike Art Toronto, this art fair actually features affordable work - apparently pieces start as low as $50, and I saw many that ranged between $150 and $300.

While walking through row upon row of art might seem daunting, there are cash bars on site to keep you going and plenty of local and international talent to get acquainted with.

Here are 30 exciting artists you can check out in Toronto this weekend 

Hector Vasquez

