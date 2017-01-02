Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
art shows toronto winter

The top 10 art shows in Toronto this winter

Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top art shows in Toronto for winter 2017 include a massive contemporary art fair, a design-inspired event that'll entirely transform a downtown hotel as well as a bunch of exhibitions inside the city's various independent galleries.

Lead photo by

Natta Summerky at CUTMR

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 10 art shows in Toronto this winter

Toronto Instagram star captures the city at its prettiest moments

Instagram star captures the moodiness of wintertime in Toronto

The top 5 new bookstores in Toronto

Instagram star captures the grace of Toronto at dawn

10 holiday gift ideas for art lovers in Toronto

Instagram star captures the dramatic beauty of Toronto's icons

Nutcracker shows in Toronto for 2016