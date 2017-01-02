The top 10 art shows in Toronto this winter

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
The top art shows in Toronto for winter 2017 include a massive contemporary art fair, a design-inspired event that'll entirely transform a downtown hotel as well as a bunch of exhibitions inside the city's various independent galleries.
According to the AGO, Belgian artists Francis Alÿs's work explores various social and political issues. This exhibition features three films, including one about how Afghanistan is portrayed in western media, as well as a selection of paintings and drawings.
This group show curated by Ebony L. Haynes features Sascha Braunig, Alex Chaves, Hamishi Farah, Oreka James, Bradley Kronz, Ajay Kurian, Sara Magenheimer and Adrianne Rubenstein. It's inspired by Freud and his first psychosexual stage: the oral stage.
The Ryerson Image Centre (RIC) and Black Artist's Networks Dialogue (BAND) will co-present a series of exhibitions exploring the "historical and ongoing struggles for justice between people of colour and police forces representing the state." There will be shows at the RIC as well as one the Gladstone called No Justice, No Peace: From Ferguson to Toronto, which runs from February 2 to 26.
This immersive exhibition takes over the Gladstone Hotel for four days and asks artists to completely transform various rooms and hallways. This year, curators Jana Macalik and Christophe Jivraj will ask the participating artists to explore the theme of transplant.
The Koffler Gallery at Artscape Youngplace present this five decade survey of Leopold Plotek's work. Kofflery says his "radical, immersive paintings mine the territories of memory and experience, the subconscious and the intellect, the abstract and the figurative" to comment on contemporary civilization.
This project, which marks Canada's sesquicentennial, by well-known Canadian artist Kent Monkman will premiere at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto before traveling around the country for the next two years. It's supposed to take visitors on a journey from the present day and the all the way back to 150 years before Confederation.
The Power Plant launches its winter 2017 exhibitions with a massive free party, but they'll stick around until March 14. Head to this gallery at the Harbourfront to see Maria Hupfield's solo show, which explores the meaning of objects.
In this multidisciplinary show, see paintings, video installations and more from 23 contemporary Iranian artists who use their work to subvert and critique various issues, such as gender, religion and war.