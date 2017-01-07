Someone built a Minecraft version of Toronto
Toronto has been re-imagined many times. We've seen a post-apocalyptic Toronto and a glimpse into the future. Now one Toronto man has taken our city and built it in the world of Minecraft.
Alden Cudanin is the man behind the Instagram @minecraft.toronto. He's also known for his historical Toronto photo mash-ups, but his new project is gaining attention.
It all started a little more than a year ago when Alden's daughter introduced him to Minecraft. She showed him the ropes, and from there he was hooked.
At first he started building random homes, but then it slowly grew into him trying his hand at recreating local landmarks.
As a father of three, Alden finds the time to create his Toronto Minecraft world on his commute to and from work - he even jokes he doesn't mind the TTC delays.
The Instagram account came alive once he wanted to share his progress through screenshots. His feed is actually quite similar in content to many popular Toronto Instagram accounts. You'll find ground level shots, rooftop shots and drone type visuals.
His little world of Minecraft includes both buildings of the past and present. There's everything from Old Union Station to the Rogers Centre.
He also documents his work on YouTube. This gives viewers an idea of what's on the inside.
Going forward, Alden hopes to share his world on Minecraft and make it available for players to download. He also hopes to put a version of the city on a server for multiplayer play and build together.
Alden Cudanin
