Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ice breakers toronto

Toronto's waterfront looks a lot different today

Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's easy to stay cooped up indoors during the wintertime; why venture outside unless you absolutely have to, right? But a new art project wants to change that.

ice breakers toronto

Winter Diamonds (Platant, Music Garden East)

Ice Breakers, from the Waterfront BIA and the team behind Winter Stations, made its debut this weekend.

ice breakers toronto

Incognito (Curio Art Consultancy and Jaspal Riyait, Rees Street Parkette)

The outdoor exhibition features five public art installations scattered along Queen's Quay. And instead of continuing to walk around with your head down, these sculptural installations will force you to pay attention to your surroundings.

ice breakers toronto

Tailored Twins (Ferris + Associates, Peter Street Basin)

Take the Tailored Twins, of the giant gold hands by Ferris + Associates, which seem to grasp the skyline, for instance. They add a little bit of whimsy to the otherwise monotonous winter landscape.

ice breakers toronto

Leeward Fleet (RAW, Canada Square at Harbourfront Centre)

Two of the installations are interactive. Leeward Fleet, by RAW at Canada Square, invites you to hop aboard pivoting sailboats and Icebox, by Polymetic, at HTO Park lets you walk around a giant box perched beside the water.

ice breakers toronto

Icebox (Polymetic, HTO Park)

While this exhibition isn't as transformative as Winter Stations, it still provides a welcome artistic reprieve during these long winter months. The installations will stick around until February 26.

ice breakers toronto

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Toronto's waterfront looks a lot different today

Toronto gets an exciting new destination for live theatre

These Toronto photographers will make you believe in love again

Toronto Instagram star will make you fall in love with the TTC

Blockbuster movies are breathing new life into the Toronto Symphony

One of Toronto's most famous libraries now encased in foam

Toronto hotel transformed into surrealist wonderland

Meet the photographer behind this stunning Toronto Instagram feed