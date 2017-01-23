Toronto's waterfront looks a lot different today

It's easy to stay cooped up indoors during the wintertime; why venture outside unless you absolutely have to, right? But a new art project wants to change that.

Ice Breakers, from the Waterfront BIA and the team behind Winter Stations, made its debut this weekend.

The outdoor exhibition features five public art installations scattered along Queen's Quay. And instead of continuing to walk around with your head down, these sculptural installations will force you to pay attention to your surroundings.

Take the Tailored Twins, of the giant gold hands by Ferris + Associates, which seem to grasp the skyline, for instance. They add a little bit of whimsy to the otherwise monotonous winter landscape.

Two of the installations are interactive. Leeward Fleet, by RAW at Canada Square, invites you to hop aboard pivoting sailboats and Icebox, by Polymetic, at HTO Park lets you walk around a giant box perched beside the water.

While this exhibition isn't as transformative as Winter Stations, it still provides a welcome artistic reprieve during these long winter months. The installations will stick around until February 26.